‘American Idol’ Orlando auditions: What to know before you go

ORLANDO, Fla. – Time to prime up your singing voice because someone from Central Florida could be the next American Idol!

In May, ABC announced that they would be reviving the longtime singing competition and the nation-wide search for the next superstar kicks off on Thursday, August 17 th , right here in Orlando. On that day, Central Florida hopefuls will have a chance to sing for the American Idol producers and see if they have what it takes to move on to the next round.

Who can audition?

The American Idol eligibility requirements state that anyone auditioning should be 15-28 years old by June 11, 2017 (which means you must be born on or between June 12, 1988 and June 11, 2002). If you were born before or after this window, you are not eligible to participate this season.

American Idol also states that those auditioning should not have an active management contract and they must be a US citizen. For a full list of the eligibility requirements, click here.

How to register for the auditions:

The registration process for the American Idol auditions is now simpler than ever. Participants can register online prior to the day of auditions on AmericanIdol.com. If you registered online successfully, you can pick up your wristband and seat ticket (if applicable) on the day of the audition at the designated Check-in/Registration Line.

You can also register in person on the day of your auditions. In-person registration is anticipated to open no later than 9:00 am on August 17th. If do you choose to register in person, you should make sure to arrive as early as possible.

What to sing and what to bring:

For the auditions, you should have 2-3 songs prepared to sing either a capella (without music) or with a musical instrument (e.g. a guitar). If you get called back to audition further, the producers may ask you to sing multiple songs.

Everyone auditioning should bring a valid form of ID (for example, a driver’s license, state ID card, or a school ID card). You can also bring along a friend or family member to pass the time.

The auditions tend to last long so you may also want to bring bottled water, sunscreen, and a small bag. Backpacks, chairs, tents, and coolers are not allowed. For a full list on what is and isn’t allowed into the venue, click here.

Where to go:

ABC announced that the American Idol Audition Bus Tour will be making a stop at Disney Springs on Thursday, August 17th.

When the bus rolls away at the end of the day, Central Florida hopefuls will still have the chance to become a part of “Idol” history by auditioning via the “American Idol” pop-up audition kiosk, which will be at Disney Springs on Friday, August 18th through Friday, September 15th. During regular Disney Springs operating hours, visitors can create and submit their very own audition video at the kiosk.

