American Idol May Return on NBC

By AJ Maguire

American Idol may be returning to prime-time television. According to The Hollywood Reporter, NBC is in talks to bring back the reality singing competition. While the rumors are still fresh, Idol creator Simon Fuller has been open about the fact that he’d like to reboot the show. “There are loads of ideas being shared, and I’m deep in thought about how we can evolve Idol,“ he told the outlet last year after Idol’s series finale. “We debuted at the very beginning of the digital world. So the next generation of Idol will be a lot more interactive, a lot more immersive.“ The original version of American Idol ran for 15 seasons on FOX.

’American Idol’ Could Return on NBC | Hollywood Reporter: http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/live-feed/american-idol-could-return-nbc-973913