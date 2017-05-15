American Idol Close To Landing Katy Perry As Main Judge

ABC is “close” to landing KATY PERRY to be the main judge on “American Idol”. TMZ says they’ll make an official announcement tomorrow when they announce their schedule for next season at their ‘upfront’ presentation. As of right now, they will probably only announce one judge since “Idol” still isn’t sure what they will be doing for the other two open spots.

If you think about it, the show is on a tight budget this time around, so after making a big splash with Katy, the other two spots will probably go to cheaper options . . . like a songwriter and a music producer. And remember, rumors are still flying around that they are trying to get Ryan Seacrest to host the show, and lets be serious… he’ll probably command a chunk of change, too.

For what it’s worth, WILLIAM HUNG recently said he’s “willing to consider” being a judge, guest judge or performer on the new “Idol”. He also said he doesn’t think that Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson betrayed the show by signing up to be coaches on NBC’s “The Voice”. And NBC is insisting that they DIDN’T sign Kelly and Jennifer to keep them from “Idol”. Apparently NBC has been trying to ring those two in for a while now but with life and the timing… it just never seemed to happen, until now.