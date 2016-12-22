Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: December 21, 2016

Alec Baldwin Reveals How Much He Makes EACH Time He Plays Trump on SNL

Comments

Related

View Larger
Alec Baldwin Reveals How Much He Makes EACH Time He Plays Trump on SNL
View Larger
Alec Baldwin Reveals How Much He Makes EACH Time He Plays Trump on SNL

Ever since the election stated, Alec Baldwin has played Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live. And he continues to play Trump for the foreseeable future. I mean why wouldn’t he. Its the gig of a lifetime. He gets $1,400 EVERY SINGLE TIME he plays Trump on an episode of SNL. Alec Baldwin announced all of this in an interview with the New York Times. Donald Trump doesnt find it very entertaining either. He tweeted this out the other day showing his feelings towards the actor and show…

Read the full story at Deadline.com


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

INSTAGRAM: @K923ORLANDO
 

© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2016 Rovi Corporation