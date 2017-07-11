Now Playing
Posted: July 11, 2017

Alcoholic Citrus Beer That Resembles Mountain Dew Hits The Shelves

Alcoholic Citrus Beer That Resembles Mountain Dew Hits The Shelves

From the same company that made the alcoholic root beer you may have seen around, they have created Mountain Ale that is very close in taste to Mountain Dew but is alcoholic! Not Your Fathers Mountain Ale is a Citrus Beer made by Small Town Brewery and is hitting the shelves of a store near you soon!

Instagram Photo


