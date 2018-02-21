Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: February 21, 2018

Alan Jackson in the OTown Showdown

Comments

By AshleyK923

Ashley's All Access

This week it’s all about Alan Jackson and seeing him in Tampa this May!

Play the O-Town Showdown at 7:10AM with Obie &amp; Ashley on K92.3 to win your tickets to see one of country’s biggest stars! He’s not doing many shows these days, so this could be a once in a lifetime opportunity to see Alan!

Here’s Alan’s newest song, “The Older I Get:”

And of course some favorites!:

 

 

 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation