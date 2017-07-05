Adele fans are not happy one bit that she is canceling the rest of her 2017 tour. The 29-year-old Grammy winner released a statement on Friday explaining that she has damaged her vocal chords and advised by her doctor to take a break. “To say I’m heart broken would be a complete understatement,” she wrote. “I’m sorry for your disappointment. I’m sorry for the nights you would have had with your loved ones and the memories you would have made together. I’m sorry for the time and money you’ve spent organizing your trips. You know I would not make this decision lightly… I’m sorry. I love you. I’m so sorry, please forgive me.” The news came just one day after Adele admitted that she was considering never touring again,. Fans slammed the singer on Twitter. “She has been rather greedy and rather overrated. Boring songs which she shouts out… no wonder her voice broke,” one wrote. Here are a few more tweets from fans who are not happy about the decision.

when you've been waiting to see #Adele since October and the day finally comes and it gets cancelled. pic.twitter.com/1M9MWZAHJn — Jenny (@jenny_khani) July 1, 2017

It's all good and well refunding tickets , what about travel that's been paid for ? Hotels ? They aren't cheap #Adele ! Really not happy — Gemma Louise Ashton (@Gemma_Louise_89) July 1, 2017

Woke up to the news that #Adele is cancelled tonight. Trying to work out how I can possibly break the news to my Mum — Faheem (@Faheemsworld) July 1, 2017

Things that only happen to me. Number 8976: #Adele cancelled her show on the day that I had tickets. FML. pic.twitter.com/gaQwa9vrgu — Iam_elia (@maaebr) July 1, 2017