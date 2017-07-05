Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: July 05, 2017

Adele Under Fire On Twitter By Fans For Cancelling Remainder Of Tour

Comments

Related

View Larger
Adele Under Fire On Twitter By Fans For Cancelling Remainder Of Tour
View Larger
Adele Under Fire On Twitter By Fans For Cancelling Remainder Of Tour
View Larger
Adele Under Fire On Twitter By Fans For Cancelling Remainder Of Tour
View Larger
Adele Under Fire On Twitter By Fans For Cancelling Remainder Of Tour
View Larger
Adele Under Fire On Twitter By Fans For Cancelling Remainder Of Tour
View Larger
Adele Under Fire On Twitter By Fans For Cancelling Remainder Of Tour

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

Adele fans are not happy one bit that she is canceling the rest of her 2017 tour. The 29-year-old Grammy winner released a statement on Friday explaining that she has damaged her vocal chords and advised by her doctor to take a break. “To say I’m heart broken would be a complete understatement,” she wrote. “I’m sorry for your disappointment. I’m sorry for the nights you would have had with your loved ones and the memories you would have made together. I’m sorry for the time and money you’ve spent organizing your trips. You know I would not make this decision lightly… I’m sorry. I love you. I’m so sorry, please forgive me.” The news came just one day after Adele admitted that she was considering never touring again,. Fans slammed the singer on Twitter. “She has been rather greedy and rather overrated. Boring songs which she shouts out… no wonder her voice broke,” one wrote. Here are a few more tweets from fans who are not happy about the decision.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation