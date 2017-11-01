Now Playing
Posted: November 01, 2017

Adele Turns Down $1.3 Million Dollar Gig For Interesting Reason

Adele Turns Down $1.3 Million Dollar Gig For Interesting Reason

Adele is one of those artists who knows what she wants to do and when she wants to do it, and no amount of money will change her mind, LOL!  was reportedly offered $1.3 million to sing for some Arab billionaires in the Middle East.  But as exciting as that opportunity sounds, she wasn’t interested.  And she had an awesome excuse.

A source says, quote, “Her agent said:  ‘Nah, she’s not doing it.  She’s busy gardening this week.’  Adele is often weeding these days.”  (???)

Naturally, a lot of people would have trouble turning down that kind of coin, but Adele has made $69.4 million over the past year from touring and sales . . . and she has a $174.5 million fortune, which makes her the richest celebrity under 30 in the U.K.

