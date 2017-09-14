Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Hurricane Irma

Central Florida Remains Plagued With Power Outages

Posted: September 14, 2017

Adam Levine And Wife Announce They Are Expecting 2nd Baby

Comments

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

Adam Levine is going to be a daddy again!  Behati Prinsloo, who is the wife of Adam Levine shared a photo on Instagram Wednesday, and the picture pretty much says it all. She is standing in front of a mirror with a very obvious growing baby bump with the caption, “Round 2…”! Adam Levine, who is a judge on The Voice and the Maroon 5 lead singer, have been married since 2014, and exactly one year ago welcomed their first child, daughter Dusty Rose. Prinsloo previously told  Net-a-Porter  back in July 2014 that she wants a “big family.” Levine also said that year, “I want to have more kids than would be socially responsible.” And she is on track for just that! 

Instagram Photo


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation