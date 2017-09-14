Adam Levine And Wife Announce They Are Expecting 2nd Baby

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

Adam Levine is going to be a daddy again! Behati Prinsloo, who is the wife of Adam Levine shared a photo on Instagram Wednesday, and the picture pretty much says it all. She is standing in front of a mirror with a very obvious growing baby bump with the caption, “Round 2…”! Adam Levine, who is a judge on The Voice and the Maroon 5 lead singer, have been married since 2014, and exactly one year ago welcomed their first child, daughter Dusty Rose. Prinsloo previously told Net-a-Porter back in July 2014 that she wants a “big family.” Levine also said that year, “I want to have more kids than would be socially responsible.” And she is on track for just that!