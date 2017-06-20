Now Playing
Posted: June 20, 2017

According To Researchers Sleeping Helps You Lose Weight

According To Researchers Sleeping Helps You Lose Weight
According To Researchers Sleeping Helps You Lose Weight
According To Researchers Sleeping Helps You Lose Weight
According To Researchers Sleeping Helps You Lose Weight

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

Well, well, well! Looks like when you skip the gym to sleep, its not as bad as people may thing. BEST. DAY. EVER!!! A new study found that having the LAZIEST POSSIBLE WEEKEND is the key to losing weight and that people who spent the weekend catching up on sleep had lower BMIs than people who woke up at their normal time and actually did stuff. We didn’t get all the scientific facts behind it but do you really need to know all that? Just go work out… in your bed… asleep. Okay a nap. Go take a nap! LOL


