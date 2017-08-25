$759M Powerball Winner Is a Massachusetts Hospital Worker

By MelissaOnK923

Hey, you can’t win if you don’t play and this woman is glad that she played… A single winning Powerball ticket for Wednesday’s $758.7 million grand prize was sold at the Pride Station & Store in Chicopee, Massachusetts, to a local hospital worker. It’s the largest jackpot with a single winner in North American history, according to a lottery spokesman. Fifty-three-year-old Mavis L. Wanczyk tells the AP she was leaving work at night with a Chicopee firefighter when she realized she’d won, and is opting to take a lump sum payment which amounts to $336 million after taxes. As for what she’ll do with her newfound riches, she says her first priority is to “sit back and relax” after quitting her job, which she’s already done. The chances of picking all six winning numbers in the Powerball stand at about one in 292 million. That means you’re way more likely to be killed by an asteroid (1 in 700,000), be struck by lightning while drowning (1 in 183 million), or give birth to quadruplets (1 in 729,000). Looks like it was Mavis’s lucky day.